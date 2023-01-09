Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man stabbed in Toronto laneway rushed to hospital: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 9, 2023 12:46 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a man has life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in a laneway on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to Ossington Avenue and Harbord Street at around noon for reports of a stabbing.

Police said the person was stabbed in a laneway in the area and then rushed to hospital via an emergency run.

Read more: Toronto Police Services Board reviewing proposed $48-million funding increase

Read next: Rising MMA star Victoria ‘The Prodigy’ Lee dies at 18

Paramedics told Global News they transported a man in life-threatening condition to a trauma centre.

Trending Now

There is no suspect information and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Advertisement
Toronto PoliceTorontoStabbingToronto Stabbingstabbing torontoOssington AvenueHarbord Street
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers