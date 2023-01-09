Man stabbed in Toronto laneway rushed to hospital: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man has life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in a laneway on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to Ossington Avenue and Harbord Street at around noon for reports of a stabbing.

Police said the person was stabbed in a laneway in the area and then rushed to hospital via an emergency run.

Paramedics told Global News they transported a man in life-threatening condition to a trauma centre.

There is no suspect information and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

