Saskatoon city council looks to add pedestrian crossing near 19th Street West

A multi-use pathway planned to run adjacent to the CP Rail tracks in Saskatoon in the Pleasant Hill and West Industrial areas could have an added rail crossing to connect with 19th Street West.

City council will be discussing a formalized pedestrian crossing near Avenue N South on Tuesday before construction begins on the multi-use path this year.

View image in full screen One of the two concept designs for a pedestrian crossing in Saskatoon. City of Saskatoon

A report to be presented to the city noted that CP brought up trespassing concerns in that area, and residents also brought up some concerns.

The report added that neither the Transport Canada nor the SGI Collision database reported train and pedestrian collisions in the area.

Two concepts for a design were submitted to the city and CP, with CP rejecting a direct connection shown in Concept B.

The report to city council lists construction costs for the crossing at about $400,000, with an added $50,000 for a rail crossing safety assessment.

It was noted that a lot of work still needs to be done before the project is finalized, as a functional design still needs to be submitted to CP and other applications and reviews need to be crossed off the list.

A three-kilometre multi-use pathway from Idylwyld Drive to Avenue W South was green-lit by city council in 2013.