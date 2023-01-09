Ontario man pleads guilty after bringing 2 people into U.S. illegally: DOJ

Send this page to someone via email

An Ontario man has pleaded guilty after he brought two people into the United States illegally, U.S. officials say.

In a statement released by the Department of Justice (DOJ), officials said the incident occurred in May 2019 when Edwin Ramirez-Cordones launched a boat into the Niagara River with two people onboard who he knew were not U.S. citizens.

Ramirez-Cordones operated the boat across the river, into the U.S. and docked in Lewiston, N.Y., despite knowing it was not a designated port of entry, the statement continued.

After the two people left the boat, Ramirez-Cordones returned to Ontario.

The DOJ said he was to be paid $8,500 for bringing them to the U.S.

Ramirez-Cordones, 46, has since pleaded guilty to bringing an alien to the U.S. at a place other than a designated port of entry, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, officials said.