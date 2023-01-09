Menu

Crime

Ontario man pleads guilty after bringing 2 people into U.S. illegally: DOJ

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 9, 2023 11:29 am
The Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, Nov. 28, 2018. View image in full screen
The Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, Nov. 28, 2018. AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

An Ontario man has pleaded guilty after he brought two people into the United States illegally, U.S. officials say.

In a statement released by the Department of Justice (DOJ), officials said the incident occurred in May 2019 when Edwin Ramirez-Cordones launched a boat into the Niagara River with two people onboard who he knew were not U.S. citizens.

Ramirez-Cordones operated the boat across the river, into the U.S. and docked in Lewiston, N.Y., despite knowing it was not a designated port of entry, the statement continued.

After the two people left the boat, Ramirez-Cordones returned to Ontario.

The DOJ said he was to be paid $8,500 for bringing them to the U.S.

Story continues below advertisement

Ramirez-Cordones, 46, has since pleaded guilty to bringing an alien to the U.S. at a place other than a designated port of entry, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, officials said.

