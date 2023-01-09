Menu

Crime

Bancroft OPP investigate after shots fired at Canadian Tire store

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 9, 2023 10:30 am
Click to play video: 'Bullet holes found at Canadian Tire store in Bancroft, Ont.'
Bullet holes found at Canadian Tire store in Bancroft, Ont.
Bancroft OPP are investigating after multiple bullet holes were found at the Canadian Tire store on Jan. 8. No injuries were reported. Police believe the incident occurred around 1 a.m. on Jan. 8.

OPP are investigating after bullet holes were discovered in a Canadian Tire store in Bancroft on Sunday.

Bancroft OPP say officers were called to investigate damage to the business and a few cars in the parking lot. Officers discovered multiple bullet holes at the business on Hastings Street North.

No injuries were reported.

Police, along with the Belleville Police forensic identification services, believe the shooting incident occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information can contact Bancroft OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

