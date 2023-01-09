Bancroft OPP investigate after shots fired at Canadian Tire store

OPP are investigating after bullet holes were discovered in a Canadian Tire store in Bancroft on Sunday.
Bancroft OPP say officers were called to investigate damage to the business and a few cars in the parking lot. Officers discovered multiple bullet holes at the business on Hastings Street North.
Read more: 2 arrested for drug trafficking, theft after stolen UTV crash: Bancroft OPP
Read next: Adam Rich, former ‘Eight Is Enough’ child star, dies at 54
No injuries were reported.
Police, along with the Belleville Police forensic identification services, believe the shooting incident occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday.
Anyone with information can contact Bancroft OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
Comments