Bancroft OPP investigate after shots fired at Canadian Tire store

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

OPP are investigating after bullet holes were discovered in a Canadian Tire store in Bancroft on Sunday.

Bancroft OPP say officers were called to investigate damage to the business and a few cars in the parking lot. Officers discovered multiple bullet holes at the business on Hastings Street North.

No injuries were reported.

Police, along with the Belleville Police forensic identification services, believe the shooting incident occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information can contact Bancroft OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).