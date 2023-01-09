Charlotte visits Toronto for conference showdown

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Charlotte Hornets (11-30, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (17-23, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors host Terry Rozier and the Charlotte Hornets.

The Raptors are 11-16 in conference games. Toronto ranks second in the NBA with 18.1 fast break points per game led by OG Anunoby averaging 4.8.

The Hornets are 5-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte gives up 118.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.2 points per game.

Story continues below advertisement

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred VanVleet averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Raptors, scoring 18.6 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Siakam is averaging 25.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists over the past 10 games for Toronto.

Rozier is averaging 20.6 points and 5.3 assists for the Hornets. LaMelo Ball is averaging 22.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and eight assists over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 4-6, averaging 110.4 points, 42.0 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 115.5 points, 45.9 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.3 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Otto Porter Jr.: out (toe).

Hornets: Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (hand), Gordon Hayward: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.