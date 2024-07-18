Raptors, Wizards to meet in Montreal

See more sharing options

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors will host a pre-season game against the Washington Wizards in Montreal as part of this year’s NBA Canada Series.

The game announced Thursday will take place Oct. 6 at the Bell Centre as the Raptors celebrate their 30th season.

It will mark the eighth time the Raptors have played a pre-season game in Montreal, which is the most of any Canadian city outside Toronto.

This year will mark the 10th edition of the NBA Canada Series since its debut in 2012.

Last year the Raptors played a pre-season game in Vancouver.

Raptors general manager Bobby Webster says the Raptors have always felt the support from basketball fans in Montreal and Quebec and the team is looking forward to its Bell Centre return.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2024.