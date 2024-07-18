SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Raptors, Wizards to meet in Montreal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 18, 2024 11:38 am
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors will host a pre-season game against the Washington Wizards in Montreal as part of this year’s NBA Canada Series.

The game announced Thursday will take place Oct. 6 at the Bell Centre as the Raptors celebrate their 30th season.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'NBA issues lifetime ban to former Toronto Raptors player'
NBA issues lifetime ban to former Toronto Raptors player

It will mark the eighth time the Raptors have played a pre-season game in Montreal, which is the most of any Canadian city outside Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

This year will mark the 10th edition of the NBA Canada Series since its debut in 2012.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Last year the Raptors played a pre-season game in Vancouver.

Raptors general manager Bobby Webster says the Raptors have always felt the support from basketball fans in Montreal and Quebec and the team is looking forward to its Bell Centre return.

Trending Now

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices