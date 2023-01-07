Menu

Sports

Damar Hamlin continues recovery, sends message to fans: ‘Keep praying for me’

By John Wawrow The Associated Press
Posted January 7, 2023 6:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Health News: Hamlin incident shows importance of CPR'
Health News: Hamlin incident shows importance of CPR
Global BC Medical Contributor Dr. Birinder Narang talks about how CPR was key in saving the life of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. He also discusses the medications now receiving full or more coverage by Pharmacare.

Doctors described Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent” Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday.

In providing their daily update on Hamlin, the Bills said the player continues to breathe on his own but remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin took a major step forward in his recovery on Friday when he was taken off a ventilator and showed an ability to speak.

There was a tweet on the 24-year-old’s verified Twitter account Saturday evening saying that any love put into the world comes back three times as much and thanking all who have “reached out and prayed.” It also said that the response to his injury will make Hamlin stronger. The tweet was followed by a heart-shaped emoji and “3.”

The tweet read: “Putting love into the world comes back 3xs as much? thankful for everyone who has reached out and prayed. This will make me stronger on the road to recovery, keep praying for me!”

The NFL also will show support for Hamlin during all Week 18 games, which start Saturday afternoon, including a pregame moment of support, painting Hamlin’s No. 3 on the 30-yard line and pregame shirts with “Love for Damar 3.” The Bills will also wear “3” jersey patches.

Click to play video: 'Damar Hamlin collapse: Doctors confirmed Buffalo Bills’ player was not “trached” on field'
Damar Hamlin collapse: Doctors confirmed Buffalo Bills’ player was not “trached” on field

Hamlin also made a brief live videoconference appearance Friday for his teammates, making several hand signs and saying, “Love you boys.”

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and his heart stopped on Monday night after making what appeared to be a routine tackle in the first quarter against the Bengals. The game was initially suspended before officially being canceled later in the week.

The Bills are planning to pay tribute to Hamlin and the first-responders and medical staff who treated the player when they close the season Sunday by hosting the New England Patriots.

On Saturday, the Steelers paid tribute to Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, by delivering toys, books and teaching supplies to Kelly & Nina’s Daycare, where the player hosts an annual toy drive. Fans, players and team owners have also made donations to Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation, which has raised just more than $8.2 million by Saturday afternoon.

