Over 100 drivers hit with impaired driving charges in Peel over holiday season

More than 100 drivers in Brampton and Mississauga were hit with impaired charges over the holidays period, according to police.

Officers with Peel Regional Police conducted an annual impaired driving blitz across the holiday season, from Nov. 12 until Jan. 2, checking almost 14,000 drivers during the period.

Of those, 126 received charges for operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol. A further eight face impaired by drugs charges, police said.

The campaign included checkpoints, traffic stops and responding to calls from residents concerned about impaired driving.

“All motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and arrange for a safe ride home. If you observe or suspect a motorist is driving impaired, call 9-1-1,” Peel police said in a statement.