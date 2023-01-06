San Jose Sharks claim Michael Eyssimont off waivers from Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets have lost the services of forward Michael Eyssimont after he was picked up on waivers.
The San Jose Sharks claimed the 26-year-old after he was placed on waivers by the Jets on Thursday for the purpose of returning him to the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose.
It’s the second time this season the Jets have lost a player through a waiver claim after the Montreal Canadiens grabbed defenceman Johnathan Kovacevic at the start of the season.
Eyssimont appeared in 19 NHL games with the Jets this season after getting recalled from the Moose in early November. He registered one goal and four assists.
“We’re excited to add Mikey to our group,” said Sharks general manager Mike Grier in a media release. “He’s a competitive player and a high-character person.”
The Los Angeles Kings draft pick spent parts of two seasons with the Jets organization. He had 18 goals and 24 assists in 58 games with the Moose last season.
Eyssimont was scratched for Tuesday’s game against the Calgary Flames, and with Blake Wheeler, Nikolaj Ehlers, and Nate Schmidt all coming off injured reserve, the Jets didn’t have room to keep him on their 23-man roster.
The Jets host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night at the Canada Life Centre.
