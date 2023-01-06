Rural B.C. doctor suspended for sexual relationship with patient

Send this page to someone via email

A doctor in B.C.’s Southern Interior has been suspended for having a sexual relationship with a patient four years ago.

This week, following an inquiry and investigation, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia announced that Dr. Norman Keith Lea of Nakusp will be suspended for two years.

According to the college, Dr. Lea admitted that he engaged in unprofessional conduct by entering into a personal and sexual relationship with an individual while that person was his patient.

The college said the doctor exchanged flirtatious and sexualized messages with the patient via Facebook and WhatsApp.

“That between August and December 2018, he repeatedly met with this patient on a personal and social basis, that his relationship with her became sexual, and that they had sexual intercourse at his medical clinic, in the on-call room at the Arrow Lakes Hospital, and at other locations around the community,” reads part of the decision that’s available online.

Story continues below advertisement

The college said Dr. Lea entered into a consent agreement, which began on Aug. 31.

“The Inquiry Committee was critical of the registrant’s conduct, specifically, the violation of the patient-physician relationship by entering into a sexual relationship with a patient,” said the college.

1:59 New documentary showcases Penticton doctor

“The committee stated that the registrant violated boundaries in the patient-physician relationship by not only entering a sexual and intimate relationship with a patient, but doing so during her scheduled appointments with him in his office.

“The committee expressed its concerns that Dr. Lea practised in a small, rural community, and conveyed that this practice setting requires an even greater degree of caution.”

The decision is available online.

2:11 B.C. aims to triple licensing rate of foreign-trained doctors by 2024

Meanwhile, last year, the Village of Nakusp mentioned Dr. Lea in one of its monthly mayor reports.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the March 2021 report, Dr. Lea was slowly winding down his practice, and had been a community member since 1988. It also said he was given the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee medal in 2012 “for his dedication for ensuring medical coverage and services to residents.”

“His efforts to ensure the emergency room was and is to this day kept open that literally made the difference between life and death. Dr. Lea is extremely compassionate, caring, supportive, and attentive.

“He is active in the community and has, and still is a great support advocate in the doctor and nurse recruitment for our community and area.”