Tory announces 2023 funding plan for Toronto’s paramedics and fire services

Toronto Mayor John Tory says the city is investing more funding into Toronto paramedics and fire services as part of the 2023 budget.

Between the two critical services, Tory said the budget proposes a combined nearly $840 million in funding.

The mayor made another budget announcement Friday, after announcing plans for the year on funding for the Toronto Police Service, the TTC, housing and service initiatives.

For Toronto Paramedics, the $315.7 million investment is a $21 million (or 7.1 per cent increase) from the 2022 budget, the city said.

This funding will include hiring more paramedics — up to 250 paramedics in 2023, with 66 of those positions being newly created to meet the needs of a growing city.

It will also fund Community Paramedicine and Emergency Call Mitigation, Emergency Medical Dispatch and Preliminary Care and for nuts-and-bolts of ambulatory care including medical supplies, lifesaving medicine, and vehicle parts and maintenance.

For Toronto Fire Services, $523.9 million will go towards hiring up to 200 firefighters in 2023, with 52 of those positions being newly created which are for the first year of the City’s three year plan to add 156 new firefighter positions with Toronto Fire Services.

Some of the funding will also go towards fire safety education and fire prevention, inspection and enforcement.

“Like all Torontonians I am so grateful for our paramedics and firefighters and the incredible sacrifices they make every day to keep our residents safe,” Tory said.

“In budget 2023 we’re protecting these crucial frontline services, and adding more paramedics and firefighters, so they can continue the lifesaving work they do day in and day out.”