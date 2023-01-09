Corus Radio launches QR Calgary on FM radio waves

Send this page to someone via email

A new radio station will soon be hitting Calgary’s FM radio waves.

QR Calgary, a Corus Entertainment radio station, is launching Monday morning and will be replacing the former classic rock station Q107 Calgary.

According to Corus, the station will have the same local news, weather, traffic and talk shows as its AM equivalent, 770 CHQR.

The station also aims to engage a younger audience in Calgary, according to Monday morning news release.

“QR Calgary has been part of the radio landscape for more than five decades and its focus on the community has been a big part of its success,” said John Vos, regional program director for Corus Radio.

“By bringing QR programming to the FM band at 107 FM, we look forward to reaching a new generation of news and talk listeners in Calgary and Western Canada.”

In addition to AM and FM radio, QR Calgary will be available online and through podcast apps such as Spotify and Apple Podcasts. The station will also be available on Shaw Direct, Telus TV and Amazon Alexa.

“At Corus Audio our strategy is to position our first-class content across all of our platforms – AM, FM, and podcast,” said Brad Phillips, senior vice-president at Corus Audio.

“We are excited about this unique opportunity in this dynamic market.”

Corus Radio will be launching a contest to celebrate the QR Calgary launch. The Crack the $10K QR Code contest, sponsored by Deerfoot Inn & Casino, will award one lucky listener $10,000.

For more information, visit the QR Calgary website.