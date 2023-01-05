Okanagan experts give tips on keeping new year’s fitness goals

Send this page to someone via email

New year, new goals. Whether they are financial, professional or personal, it’s hard to stick to them.

The mad dash to get a fitness pass is a trend documented every year at local fitness centres, like Kelowna, B.C.’s branch of Orangetheory Fitness which offers heart rate-based training in a coach-led group setting.

“January is the busiest month of the year [because] people have those new year’s resolutions,” said Nathan Lundgaard, studio manager at the Kelowna Orangetherory Fitness.

According to Forbes Magazine, 80 per cent of people don’t succeed in keeping their new year’s resolutions. To avoid becoming part of that statistic, the pros have a few suggestions. One is finding like-minded people to join you in your journey.

Story continues below advertisement

“With a community around you supporting you, I think, it’s very different than where you might be trying to self-motivate,” said Lundgaard.

At Vernon’s Training House, the focus is not only on helping athletes but also women, who have often been conditioned to focus on weight loss instead of fitness.

“We really want people to understand that you need to strength train and you need to lift heavier weights,” said Rhonda Catt, co-owner of Training House in Vernon, B.C.

“So don’t be scared, don’t think it’s going to make you bulky.”

Training House offers private and semi-private training as well as lifestyle support to adults 40 and up, and services for youth to help strengthen the next generation.

For the best chance of building new habits, fitness experts recommend making your fitness goals specific, realistic, measurable and making them time-sensitive.