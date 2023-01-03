Regina life coaches give tips on helping your new year’s resolutions stick

Send this page to someone via email

With a new year comes new year’s resolutions. Whether it’s getting into shape or giving up something to make changes, many know all too well that accomplishing those goals is easier said than done.

In fact, numerous studies suggest most resolutions go unfulfilled. But those in the business of meeting goals say a few simple strategies can go a long way.

For Regina life coach Kira Hofmeister, it starts with time management. One of the main things she encourages her clients is to evaluate what they want and to look what what’s limiting their potentials so they can push through.

“The main focus for clients that I want them to have is (to) look at the big picture … know that you should break it into small tasks,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Trying to achieve something all at one time is … impossible. Well, it’s not quite impossible, but it’s quite a feat. So, you want to really break everything down into tiny baby steps so that hopefully you can accomplish all those goals.”

Hofmeister said once you know how much time you have to pursue your goals, accountability is key. That’s where updating your friends and family can be beneficial.

Hofmeister adds keeping momentum is key to accomplishing your goals whatever they are and whenever you set them.

Bob Bray, life coach and owner of Dynamic Discovery, encourages people to write down their goals and look at them every day.

“If you’re really serious, write down your goal and then write down a plan and a date to accomplish it,” he said.

“Just stay with it because I really think we can be anything we want to be in this world. Anything. I just think this is just such an opportunity to really have what you really want.”

Bray adds if we can help one person, maybe we’re just doing a little bit to make this world a better place.

Story continues below advertisement