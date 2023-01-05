Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Makeshift metal-throwing star’ seized after Winnipeg police say officer assaulted

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 5, 2023 6:05 pm
Winnipeg police say two machetes and a throwing star were seized from a suspect they accuse of assaulting an officer. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police say two machetes and a throwing star were seized from a suspect they accuse of assaulting an officer. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg police say two machetes and a metal-throwing star were seized from a man they accuse of assaulting an officer earlier this week.

Police say officers were patrolling in the 200 block of Austin Street North when they noticed a man with a machete standing with a group of men by a nearby back lane.

Read more: Winnipeg police arrest armed man after six-hour morning standoff

They say the suspect tried to hide the machete in a backpack and took off on a bike when the officers approached.

The officers followed the suspect to a nearby yard where they say he punched one of the officers in the face while being taken into custody.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg man and his kids narrowly escape West End convenience store before police shooting'
Winnipeg man and his kids narrowly escape West End convenience store before police shooting

The officer suffered minor injuries, police say.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

A search of the suspect found two machetes and a “makeshift metal-throwing star,” police say.

Read more: Teen charged in rural Manitoba shooting

A 20-year-old Winnipeg man is facing a number of charges including two counts of possession of a weapon, possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon, and assaulting a peace officer.

The accused has been detained in police custody.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police are encountering more machetes'
Winnipeg police are encountering more machetes
PoliceWinnipeg policewinnipegnewsWinnipeg crimeMacheteMantiobaAustin Street North
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers