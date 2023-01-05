‘Makeshift metal-throwing star’ seized after Winnipeg police say officer assaulted

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say two machetes and a metal-throwing star were seized from a man they accuse of assaulting an officer earlier this week.

Police say officers were patrolling in the 200 block of Austin Street North when they noticed a man with a machete standing with a group of men by a nearby back lane.

They say the suspect tried to hide the machete in a backpack and took off on a bike when the officers approached.

The officers followed the suspect to a nearby yard where they say he punched one of the officers in the face while being taken into custody.

The officer suffered minor injuries, police say.

A search of the suspect found two machetes and a “makeshift metal-throwing star,” police say.

A 20-year-old Winnipeg man is facing a number of charges including two counts of possession of a weapon, possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon, and assaulting a peace officer.

The accused has been detained in police custody.