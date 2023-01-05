Winnipeg police arrest armed man after six-hour morning standoff

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

More details are expected from Winnipeg police later on Thursday about an armed and barricaded incident downtown earlier that day.

Police said they were called to the 400 block of Kennedy Street just after midnight about a man armed with a knife who was acting erratically.

View image in full screen Winnipeg police at the scene of a standoff Thursday. Global News

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, the man barricaded himself in a home and hid from officers for almost six hours before eventually being arrested.