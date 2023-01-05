Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police arrest armed man after six-hour morning standoff

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 5, 2023 9:48 am
Winnipeg police on-scene at a Kennedy Street armed and barricaded incident early Thursday. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police on-scene at a Kennedy Street armed and barricaded incident early Thursday. Global News

More details are expected from Winnipeg police later on Thursday about an armed and barricaded incident downtown earlier that day.

Police said they were called to the 400 block of Kennedy Street just after midnight about a man armed with a knife who was acting erratically.

Winnipeg police at the scene of a standoff Thursday. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police at the scene of a standoff Thursday. Global News

Read more: Winnipeg police make arrest after 10-hour armed and barricaded standoff

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, the man barricaded himself in a home and hid from officers for almost six hours before eventually being arrested.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Police on multiple standoffs in two weeks, protocols with mental health components'
Winnipeg Police on multiple standoffs in two weeks, protocols with mental health components

 

