Winnipeg police arrest armed man after six-hour morning standoff

More details are expected from Winnipeg police later on Thursday about an armed and barricaded incident downtown earlier that day.
Police said they were called to the 400 block of Kennedy Street just after midnight about a man armed with a knife who was acting erratically.
Read more: Winnipeg police make arrest after 10-hour armed and barricaded standoff
According to police, the man barricaded himself in a home and hid from officers for almost six hours before eventually being arrested.
