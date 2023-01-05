Teen charged in rural Manitoba shooting

A teenage boy has been charged in an early morning New Year’s Day shooting that injured two teenage girls in Moose Lake, Man.
Police were called to reports of a shooting on Sesame Street in the community, roughly 340 km northwest of Winnipeg, at around 5:50 a.m. Sunday.
Read more: Winnipeg police arrest armed man after six-hour morning standoff
Investigators say three teens had been walking down the street when a male suspect shot at them.
A 16-year-old girl and a 19-year-old woman were injured and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say. The third teen was not physically hurt.
-
At least 12 cases of XBB 1.5 COVID-19 subvariant now confirmed in B.C.
-
Toronto homeowners who were out of town discover their property was fraudulently sold: police
A 15-year-old boy is facing a number of charges, including two counts of discharging a firearm with intent and two counts of assault causing bodily harm.
The accused remains in police custody and Moose Lake RCMP continues to investigate.
Comments