Teen charged in rural Manitoba shooting

A teenage boy has been charged in an early morning New Year’s Day shooting that injured two teenage girls in Moose Lake, Man.

Police were called to reports of a shooting on Sesame Street in the community, roughly 340 km northwest of Winnipeg, at around 5:50 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say three teens had been walking down the street when a male suspect shot at them.

0:18 Winnipeg police involved in Point Douglas-area shooting

A 16-year-old girl and a 19-year-old woman were injured and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say. The third teen was not physically hurt.

A 15-year-old boy is facing a number of charges, including two counts of discharging a firearm with intent and two counts of assault causing bodily harm.

The accused remains in police custody and Moose Lake RCMP continues to investigate.

Jan 1, Moose Lake #rcmpmb responded to a shooting in the community of Mosakahiken Cree Nation. A group of teens were walking when a male suspect shot at them. 2 of the teens were struck & taken to hospital. A 15yo male has been arrested & charged. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/9BJiSDBTd5 — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) January 5, 2023