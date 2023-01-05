Menu

Crime

Teen charged in rural Manitoba shooting

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 5, 2023 1:55 pm
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News / File

A teenage boy has been charged in an early morning New Year’s Day shooting that injured two teenage girls in Moose Lake, Man.

Police were called to reports of a shooting on Sesame Street in the community, roughly 340 km northwest of Winnipeg, at around 5:50 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say three teens had been walking down the street when a male suspect shot at them.

A 16-year-old girl and a 19-year-old woman were injured and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say. The third teen was not physically hurt.

A 15-year-old boy is facing a number of charges, including two counts of discharging a firearm with intent and two counts of assault causing bodily harm.

The accused remains in police custody and Moose Lake RCMP continues to investigate.

