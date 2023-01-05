Cleanup, safety assessment underway after rockfall near Hope, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Cleanup, repairs and a safety assessment are underway near Hope, B.C., after a rockfall in the Richmond Hill area on Thursday.

The incident, first reported to the District of Hope around 12:40 p.m., left a number of large boulders and smaller debris on Flood Hope Road.

The impacted stretch of road between Hope and Silver Creek was closed on Thursday afternoon.

The District of Hope has closed Flood Hope Road between town and Silver Creek (Richmond Hill) until such time as cleanup, road repairs and a safety assessment has been completed. pic.twitter.com/X5lpuaM1ok — District of Hope (@DistrictofHope) January 5, 2023

Residents were being asked to monitor the district’s Twitter and Facebook pages for news on when it will reopen.

Heavy equipment and staff were dispatched to the site on Thursday afternoon, chief administrative officer John Fortoloczky told Global News.

He was not aware of any injuries or vehicles damaged from the rockfall, he added.