Canada

TransLink to clear abandoned bicycles from bike parkades this month

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 5, 2023 4:24 pm
TransLink says it will be clearing abandoned bikes out of its bike parkades later this month.
If you have a bicycle that’s been sitting in a TransLink bike parkade, now is the time to retrieve it.

The regional transit and transportation agency said Thursday it plans to clear abandoned bikes out of the facilities in the coming weeks and donate them to charity.

TransLink operates 11 bike parkades at stations across the system, but says the facilities are not meant for long-term storage.

“This cleanout will free up bike parking space before the Spring and Summer months, when the parkades are most used by customers,” it said in a media release.

Starting next week, Metro Vancouver Transit Police will begin tagging bikes left in the parkades and taking down detailed descriptions.

Starting Jan. 26, any of those tagged bikes still left in the parkades will be collected and checked against police databases and the 529 Garage system to make sure they are not stolen.

Any bikes that are removed and have not been reported stolen will be donated to the PEDAL society’s Pedals for the People program.

The program offers refurbished bikes to low-income Metro Vancouver residents in need of transportation.

