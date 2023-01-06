Customer dispute leads to police laying mischief charges against Guelph man

A north-end Guelph business is cleaning up after someone apparently took their complaint a little too far.
The Guelph Police Service was called to the business on Woodlawn Road West around 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Investigators say a man got into a verbal altercation with staff, then smashed a glass display case and poured coffee on the counter and floor before smashing the glass pot.
They say officers arrived as the man was leaving the store.
A 39-year-old from Guelph was arrested and charged with mischief.
He will be in a Guelph court Feb. 17.
