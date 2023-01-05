Menu

Canada

Human remains located in Lake Erie waters in October identified

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted January 5, 2023 2:25 pm
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca/Global News File

After asking for the public’s assistance, both in Canada and the United States, Norfolk County OPP have identified the human remains found in the waters of Lake Erie near Long Point in October.

Read more: Human remains located in Lake Erie near Long Point: OPP

The deceased was discovered to be a missing person from the Ohio area in the U.S., however, their name has not been released.

According to investigators, the death is not being treated as suspicious and no foul play is suspected.

“The OPP would like to thank the Fairport Harbor Police Department, media outlets and everyone that provided assistance during this investigation,” wrote Inspector Jodi Kays, detachment commander with Norfolk County OPP.

