Human remains located in Lake Erie waters in October identified

After asking for the public’s assistance, both in Canada and the United States, Norfolk County OPP have identified the human remains found in the waters of Lake Erie near Long Point in October.

The deceased was discovered to be a missing person from the Ohio area in the U.S., however, their name has not been released.

According to investigators, the death is not being treated as suspicious and no foul play is suspected.

“The OPP would like to thank the Fairport Harbor Police Department, media outlets and everyone that provided assistance during this investigation,” wrote Inspector Jodi Kays, detachment commander with Norfolk County OPP.