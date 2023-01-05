4 injured in partial floor collapse at downtown London, Ont. construction site

Send this page to someone via email

Four people were taken to hospital on Thursday after a partial floor collapse was reported at a downtown London, Ont., construction site, fire department officials said.

Emergency crews were called around 11:50 a.m. to 131 King St., a 31-storey, 266-unit residential high-rise from York Developments being constructed across from the Covent Garden Market.

Details remain limited, but fire officials say the partial collapse occurred as concrete was being poured on the building’s 26th floor.

“It’s a pretty typical situation, where they’re pouring concrete with shoring and that sort of stuff…. It appears at this point that something had let go, obviously creating a situation that caught a number of individuals below,” said London fire Platoon Chief Gary Mosburger.

The collapse injured four workers who were transported to hospital in stable condition under serious priority, “due to the mechanism of the injuries,” said Miranda Bothwell, a spokesperson for Middlesex-London Paramedics Services.

According to Mosburger, fire crews had to carry the injured down to the 19th floor, where the construction elevator topped off.

Responding to the collapse, a Code Orange was declared by London Health Sciences Centre which was later cleared as of 3 p.m., the organization said on social media.

Those brought to Victoria Hospital were all listed in fair condition, LHSC said.

In a statement, York Developments said the collapse occurred during a concrete pour by a concrete formwork subcontractor.

“We are thankful that no serious injuries have been reported and we are now in the process of gathering further information,” the statement read.

“Worker and public safety are at the core of our business, and we will be conducting an internal review alongside EllisDon to ensure compliance with our mandated safety protocols. York Developments would like to thank London Fire, police and EMS for their quick and responsive efforts.”

Mosburger said emergency personnel have since left the scene and the site has been turned back over to the owner, who has contacted the Ministry of Labour.

Requests for comment made to construction firm EllisDon and to the ministry were not returned by publishing time.