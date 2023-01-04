‘Serious incident’ between train and pedestrian near London, Ont. downtown

London, Ont., emergency crews are at the scene of a “serious incident” involving a train and a pedestrian near the city’s downtown.
On Wednesday at 7 a.m., the London Fire Department took to Twitter to say that the train has been stopped and multiple rail crossings are blocked in and around York and Maitland streets.
Delays are expected.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
