‘Serious incident’ between train and pedestrian near London, Ont. downtown

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted January 4, 2023 8:13 am
London, Ont., emergency crews on scene of a serious incident involving a train and pedestrian in and around York and Maitland at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. View image in full screen
London, Ont., emergency crews on scene of a serious incident involving a train and pedestrian in and around York and Maitland at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. London Fire Department / Twitter

London, Ont., emergency crews are at the scene of a “serious incident” involving a train and a pedestrian near the city’s downtown.

On Wednesday at 7 a.m., the London Fire Department took to Twitter to say that the train has been stopped and multiple rail crossings are blocked in and around York and Maitland streets.

Delays are expected.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

