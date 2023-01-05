Menu

IIHF president Luc Tardif optimistic about Hockey Canada’s future with new board

By Joshua Clipperton The Canadian Press
Posted January 5, 2023 11:42 am
Click to play video: 'Group protests World Juniors over Hockey Canada’s handling of sexual assault allegations'
Group protests World Juniors over Hockey Canada’s handling of sexual assault allegations
Despite the growing excitement surrounding Team Canada at the world junior hockey tournament on the east coast, a shadow still lingers. A group of Nova Scotia activists are reminding people of the ongoing Hockey Canada sexual assault investigations. As Megan King reports, the third-party investigator continues its call for people to come forward.

International Ice Hockey Federation president Luc Tardif says Hockey Canada’s new board of directors should be given a chance to fix the scandal-plagued organization.

Speaking ahead of the bronze and gold-medal games at the world junior hockey championship, Tardif said he met face-to-face with chair Hugh Fraser, who was elected along with eight directors last month, and came away optimistic about the future.

Read more: Hockey Canada members elect new board of directors following vote

The previous board resigned in October — president and CEO Scott Smith exited the same day — in the wake of the federation’s botched handling of alleged sexual assaults and payments to victims.

 

Tardif said the game has been damaged by the scandals, but “we don’t have to throw the baby (out) with the bathwater.”

Click to play video: 'Hockey Canada’s entire senior leadership exits over sexual abuse controversy'
Hockey Canada’s entire senior leadership exits over sexual abuse controversy

He added there’s “something still good for ice hockey, but we have to correct.”

Tardif was also asked about the NHL’s participation at the 2026 Olympics, stating he wants an answer by the spring of 2024. The league pulled the plug on the 2022 Games in Beijing because of COVID-19 concerns and hasn’t participated on the world’s biggest sporting stage since 2014 in Sochi, Russia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2023.

