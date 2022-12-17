Menu

Canada

Hockey Canada member branches to vote on slate of nominees for 9 board vacancies

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 17, 2022 8:13 am
Click to play video: 'New data shows Canadians view on hockey culture'
New data shows Canadians view on hockey culture
New polling suggests 60 per cent of Canadians believe the recent Hockey Canada revelations reflect a broader problem of sexual violence. Sean Simpson of IPSOS Canada joins Antony Robart to discuss – Oct 25, 2022

Hockey Canada’s provincial and territorial members will vote today on whether to approve a slate of nominees to fill the organization’s nine vacancies on its board of directors.

Hugh L. Fraser, a retired judge with nearly three decades of experience at the Ontario court of justice, is the nominee for board chair.

Read more: Hockey Canada pitches 9 new names to fill vacant board in wake of sex assault scandal

Former women’s national team captain Cassie Campbell-Pascall has been put forward to fill one of the other eight seats.

Hockey Canada’s previous board stepped down in October amid blistering criticism related to the scandal-plagued federation’s past handling of sexual assault allegations and hushed payouts to victims.

The other board members on the slate are Grant Borbridge, Julie Duranceau, Dave Evans, Marni Fullerton, Jonathan F. Goldbloom, Marian Jacko and Andrea Poole.

Today’s virtual vote is to approve the entire slate of nominees, rather than candidates on an individual basis.

Click to play video: 'Hockey Canada CEO resigns, board of directors step down amid scandal'
Hockey Canada CEO resigns, board of directors step down amid scandal
© 2022 The Canadian Press

