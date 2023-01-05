Halifax police charge teenager with attempted murder after man stabbed

Send this page to someone via email

A teenager is facing a number of charges after a man was stabbed in the Halifax area last month.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of the 5000 block of Salter Street on Dec. 2, shortly before 9 p.m.

“Officers located a 56-year-old man who had been stabbed. The victim was transported to hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries,” it said.

The release said officers arrested a 17-year-old in Halifax Wednesday.

The youth was scheduled to appear in youth court today to face charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and two counts of breach of a youth probation order.