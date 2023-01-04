Menu

Crime

Halifax police investigating suspicious death on Herring Cove Road

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted January 4, 2023 8:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Halifax: January 4'
Global News at 6 Halifax: January 4
Global News at 6 Halifax from January 4, 2023.

Halifax Regional Police are on the scene of a suspicious death investigation Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the 400-block of Herring Cove Road shortly after 8 p.m., according to a news release.

It was reported a person was injured inside a residence.

Read more: RCMP say pilots reported green laser in flight deck before Halifax landing

“Responding officers located a man who was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said HRP.

“Members of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the incident.”

As of 9:30 p.m., the road remains closed to all traffic between Drysdale Road and Sussex Street.

Police said more information would be released when available.

Halifax Regional Police Suspicious Death HRP Herring Cove Road suspicious death investigation
