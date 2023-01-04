Halifax police investigating suspicious death on Herring Cove Road

Halifax Regional Police are on the scene of a suspicious death investigation Wednesday night.
Officers responded to the 400-block of Herring Cove Road shortly after 8 p.m., according to a news release.
It was reported a person was injured inside a residence.
“Responding officers located a man who was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said HRP.
“Members of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the incident.”
As of 9:30 p.m., the road remains closed to all traffic between Drysdale Road and Sussex Street.
Police said more information would be released when available.
