Halifax police investigating suspicious death on Herring Cove Road

Halifax Regional Police are on the scene of a suspicious death investigation Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the 400-block of Herring Cove Road shortly after 8 p.m., according to a news release.

It was reported a person was injured inside a residence.

“Responding officers located a man who was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said HRP.

“Members of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the incident.”

As of 9:30 p.m., the road remains closed to all traffic between Drysdale Road and Sussex Street.

Police said more information would be released when available.