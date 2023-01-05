Trial date expected to be set in Dawn Walker case

Send this page to someone via email

Dawn Walker’s trial date is expected to be set Thursday after she chose to have her case heard by a judge alone on Tuesday.

She made the decision to forego a jury, as well as waived the right to a preliminary hearing.

Walker is accused of abducting her child, and was arrested in August 2022 in connection with a missing persons investigation.

She was initially charged with abduction in contravention of a custody order and with public mischief, but more charges followed.

Those charges, added in mid-November 2022, included procurement to be made and possessing identity documents, forging a passport, providing a false statement in relation to a passport, possession of a forged passport, possession of forged documents, identity theft and identity fraud.

Walker also faces charges in the U.S., with the United States Department of Homeland Security charging her with two felonies and one misdemeanour related to using false ID.

Up until November, a publication ban was in place on Walker’s name, and she sent a statement to Global News after the news that it had been lifted.

“Through the course of my life and career, I have prided myself on being an activist and strong voice for Indigenous people, in particular women and mothers,” the statement said.

“On multiple occasions, I sought help and refuge from official channels, including the Saskatoon Police Service and the RCMP. Like many, many Indigenous women before me, the system failed me and my family. I fear that it is failing me again.

“I am pleased that the court has lifted the publication ban on my name. This provides me the opportunity to clearly tell my story, and will allow the public to make an informed judgment.”