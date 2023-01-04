January 7 – Leading Edge Physiotherapy

Have you been injured in a motor vehicle accident? Were you discharged and told that’s ALL that can be done, or worse, that you’re better when in fact, you aren’t? Were you given exercises, nothing else? You still have neck, back, or other pains, headaches, trouble going to work, concentrating, enjoying life, or even just moving around? This Saturday, join Grant Fedoruk from Leading Edge Physiotherapy. Grant will discuss ALL aspects of injury recovery when it comes to motor vehicles accidents, like why choosing the right physio and not the insurer’s preferred one might be the most important decision you make. Find out how Leading Edge Physio professionals, techniques and technology can help you, this Saturday at noon on Talk To The Experts.