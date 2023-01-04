Menu

January 7 – Leading Edge Physiotherapy

By The Staff 630CHED
Posted January 4, 2023 4:44 pm
January 7 – Leading Edge Physiotherapy - image View image in full screen

Have you been injured in a motor vehicle accident? Were you discharged and told that’s ALL that can be done, or worse, that you’re better when in fact, you aren’t? Were you given exercises, nothing else? You still have neck, back, or other pains, headaches, trouble going to work, concentrating, enjoying life, or even just moving around? This Saturday, join  Grant Fedoruk from Leading Edge Physiotherapy. Grant will discuss ALL aspects of injury recovery when it comes to motor vehicles accidents, like why choosing the right physio and not the insurer’s preferred one might be the most important decision you make. Find out how  Leading Edge Physio professionals, techniques and technology can help you, this Saturday at noon on Talk To The Experts.

