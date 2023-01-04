Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Sunwing travel chaos shows Canada needs more airline competition: Singh

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 4, 2023 1:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Travel chaos: What recourse are passengers seeking from airlines?'
Travel chaos: What recourse are passengers seeking from airlines?
WATCH - What recourse are passengers seeking from airlines?

New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says the holiday travel woes that left thousands of passengers stranded at airports or struggling to find flights home show why there should be more competition in Canada’s airspace.

He says the lack of choice for passengers is also making flying less affordable, and he’s calling on the Liberal government to find ways to make the airline industry more competitive.

The Canadian Transportation Agency requires domestic air service operators to be majority-owned and controlled by Canadians, limiting options for travellers – especially in rural or remote areas.

Read more: MP vows hearing on Sunwing, VIA Rail travel chaos: ‘Canadians deserve answers’

Over the holidays, hundreds of people were stranded in Mexico when Sunwing cancelled flights, and the airline has stopped flying from Saskatchewan entirely until next month.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Air Canada is discontinuing flights from Saskatoon and Regina to Calgary this month, after it discontinued flights from Yellowknife to Edmonton last year.

Click to play video: '‘How can you refund a promise?’: Sunwing cancels destination wedding for Sask. couple'
‘How can you refund a promise?’: Sunwing cancels destination wedding for Sask. couple

Singh says he wants the CEOs of both companies to answer questions at a future transport committee meeting, but that Transport Minister Omar Alghabra should also ensure there’s better oversight.

“We need to make sure people have access to being able to get around the country, and that it is affordable,” Singh said Wednesday.

“And right now, for many people, it is not at all. It’s something we need to look at and find solutions for.”

Jagmeet SinghCanada NewsSunwingCanada. TravelSunwing flight statusSunwing Newssunwing todaySunwing updatesunwing updatesflight status sunwingsunwing flight updates
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers