2 Saskatoon victims taken to hospital after stabbing attack

Two people are in hospital after a stabbing in Saskatoon on Tuesday, police say.

Saskatoon police say officers were called to the 1100 block of Idylwyld Drive North around 6:30 p.m. for a report of an aggravated assault.

Two victims were maced and stabbed, police say.

Several suspects had stepped off of a bus and began shouting at the victims, according to police. They approached the victims and sprayed them with bear spray and then attacked them with a knife.

Police say they found and seized a meat cleaver at the scene.

A 36-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects have not been found, but the investigation is ongoing.