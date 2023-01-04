Menu

Headline link
Crime

2 Saskatoon victims taken to hospital after stabbing attack

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted January 4, 2023 12:36 pm
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
Saskatoon Police officers were called to the 1100 block of Idylwyld Drive North for a report of an aggravated assault. File / Global News

Two people are in hospital after a stabbing in Saskatoon on Tuesday, police say.

Saskatoon police say officers were called to the 1100 block of Idylwyld Drive North around 6:30 p.m. for a report of an aggravated assault.

Two victims were maced and stabbed, police say.

Several suspects had stepped off of a bus and began shouting at the victims, according to police. They approached the victims and sprayed them with bear spray and then attacked them with a knife.

Read more: Narcan doses and EMS responses up across the board in Saskatoon

Police say they found and seized a meat cleaver at the scene.

A 36-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects have not been found, but the investigation is ongoing.

