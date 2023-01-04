Man arrested after residents threatened with knife on New Year’s Eve: Virden, Man. RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested after residents were threatened with a knife in their home in Sioux Valley Dakota Nation on New Year’s Eve, Virden, Man., RCMP says.

At 7:45 p.m. police went to the home for reports of a man armed with a knife who was threatening residents.

When police arrived, the man had already fled but officers say they were able to identify him and began extensive patrols. His vehicle was found and a traffic stop was initiated.

Police say the suspect refused to stop, and the officers followed him and saw him exit his vehicle and run into a residence in the community. Officers then pursued him on foot and attempted to enter the residence but the suspect barricaded himself inside.

A 13-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man who were inside the home had to be extracted by officers through a window.

Many other local law enforcement agencies responded and attended the scene to assist.

Just after midnight on New Year’s Day, officers were able to enter the home and placed the suspect under arrest.

A 42-year-old man from Sioux Valley Dakota Nation is facing multiple charges and remains in custody.