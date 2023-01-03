Winnipeg police search for suspect in armed mall jewelry store theft

See more sharing options

Police are searching for an armed man who they believe robbed a jewelry store in a Winnipeg mall on Monday.

At 7 p.m. police went to a store in a mall in the 1400 block of Portage Avenue and met with employees.

Police then learned at 6:30 p.m. a man had approached the counter and requested to see an expensive piece of jewelry.

Police say when the employee showed the man the item he then threatened them by lifting his shirt and showing a firearm tucked in his waistband.

The suspect then grabbed the jewelry and fled the mall.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS(8477).