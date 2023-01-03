Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police search for suspect in armed mall jewelry store theft

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 3, 2023 1:21 pm
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
Winnipeg police headquarters. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice

Police are searching for an armed man who they believe robbed a jewelry store in a Winnipeg mall on Monday.

At 7 p.m. police went to a store in a mall in the 1400 block of Portage Avenue and met with employees.

Police then learned at 6:30 p.m. a man had approached the counter and requested to see an expensive piece of jewelry.

Read more: Reflecting on a violent 2022 for Winnipeg, notable trends and concerning issues

Police say when the employee showed the man the item he then threatened them by lifting his shirt and showing a firearm tucked in his waistband.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The suspect then grabbed the jewelry and fled the mall.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS(8477).

Click to play video: 'Pandemic impact on violent crime in Winnipeg'
Pandemic impact on violent crime in Winnipeg
CrimeManitobawinnipegRobberyWinnipeg crimeArmed RobberyWPSJewelry Theftjewellery store robberymall robbery
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers