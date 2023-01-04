Halifax police charge 12-year-old after homes damaged by thrown objects

See more sharing options

A 12-year-old is facing charges after a number of homes were damaged by thrown objects in Dartmouth overnight.

Halifax Regional Police said officers received multiple reports about a group of youths throwing objects at homes in the area of Pleasant, Arthur and Stephen streets.

Const. John MacLeod could not specify what objects were thrown, though they likely included rocks.

“Just a bunch of stuff … whatever was available or around was being thrown,” he said. “A number of different places, a number of different youths, and it was various things.”

Officers have arrested a 12-year-old in relation to the incidents and MacLeod said the investigation is ongoing.

He said there were “some windows that were broken” but he didn’t have details about other damage to the properties.

The 12-year-old is scheduled to appear in youth court at a later date to face three counts of property damage.