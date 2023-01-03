Menu

Crime

12 people charged with impaired driving in Durham Region: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 3, 2023 4:00 pm
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News
Durham Regional Police say 12 drivers were charged with impaired driving offences during the final week of the force’s festive R.I.D.E. program.

Police said officers conducted R.I.D.E checks throughout Durham Region and stopped 1,766 vehicles during the campaign’s final week.

“This week, our R.I.D.E. team worked closely with frontline officers, the OPP R.I.D.E team and MADD Durham representatives,” the force said in a news release. “While the vast majority of motorists are abiding by the rules and regulations, some people seem oblivious to the dangers of impaired driving.”

Read more: 16 people charged with impaired driving in Durham Region: police

Police said one driver had an “unsecured toddler in the car while operating impaired by drugs.”

Officers said during the festive ride program this year, a total of 9,907 vehicles were stopped and 492 people were given a roadside breath test.

According to police, 41 people were given a three-day suspension, while 10 novice drivers received licence suspensions.

In total, Durham police said 77 people were charged with impaired driving offences. Thirty-five other criminal code charges were laid.

The force said 692 motorists were charged with Highway Traffic Act offences.

According to police, two drug charges were also laid.

