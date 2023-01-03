12 people charged with impaired driving in Durham Region: police

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police said officers conducted R.I.D.E checks throughout Durham Region and stopped 1,766 vehicles during the campaign’s final week.

“This week, our R.I.D.E. team worked closely with frontline officers, the OPP R.I.D.E team and MADD Durham representatives,” the force said in a news release. “While the vast majority of motorists are abiding by the rules and regulations, some people seem oblivious to the dangers of impaired driving.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police said one driver had an “unsecured toddler in the car while operating impaired by drugs.”

Officers said during the festive ride program this year, a total of 9,907 vehicles were stopped and 492 people were given a roadside breath test.

According to police, 41 people were given a three-day suspension, while 10 novice drivers received licence suspensions.

In total, Durham police said 77 people were charged with impaired driving offences. Thirty-five other criminal code charges were laid.

The force said 692 motorists were charged with Highway Traffic Act offences.

According to police, two drug charges were also laid.