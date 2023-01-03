‘Chronic offender’ busted with $40,000 in stolen art: Vancouver police

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police arrested a “chronic offender” Saturday, after $40,000 worth of art was stolen from a gallery on South Granville Street.

Frances Boivin, 50, has been charged with two counts of theft over $5,000 in the incident.

Police say he has previously been convicted of more than 115 other offences.

Officers arrested Boivin after the gallery owner called 911 on Saturday to report a “known thief” had walked in and taken an art piece, according to a police media release.

“Our officers responded quickly, reviewed security video, and immediately recognized the suspect,” Sgt. Steve Addison said

“The thief had fled prior to our arrival, but the officers drove to his home in East Vancouver, waited for him, and arrested him when he arrived home carrying the stolen art.”

Police later searched the home where they said they found a second piece of art that had allegedly been stolen from the same gallery the day before.