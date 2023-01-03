Menu

Crime

Person seriously injured after being stabbed in south London, Ont. break and enter, police say

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted January 3, 2023 3:10 pm
FILE PHOTO. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

One person was rushed to hospital late Tuesday morning after being stabbed during a break and enter at a home in south London, Ont., police said.

A man has been taken into custody in connection with the incident, which occurred at home in the 100 block of Paddington Avenue around 11:10 a.m., police said.

Police responded to the scene after a resident contacted 911 reporting that a man had broken into a residence and had stabbed him, officials said.

Read more: London, Ont. man accused of luring teenage girl through Snapchat, police allege

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries, and a male suspect was located and apprehended after officers conducted a search of the area, police said.

No other details have been released, including possible charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

