Person seriously injured after being stabbed in south London, Ont. break and enter, police say

One person was rushed to hospital late Tuesday morning after being stabbed during a break and enter at a home in south London, Ont., police said.
A man has been taken into custody in connection with the incident, which occurred at home in the 100 block of Paddington Avenue around 11:10 a.m., police said.
Police responded to the scene after a resident contacted 911 reporting that a man had broken into a residence and had stabbed him, officials said.
The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries, and a male suspect was located and apprehended after officers conducted a search of the area, police said.
No other details have been released, including possible charges.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
