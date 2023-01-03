Person seriously injured after being stabbed in south London, Ont. break and enter, police say

See more sharing options

One person was rushed to hospital late Tuesday morning after being stabbed during a break and enter at a home in south London, Ont., police said.

A man has been taken into custody in connection with the incident, which occurred at home in the 100 block of Paddington Avenue around 11:10 a.m., police said.

Police responded to the scene after a resident contacted 911 reporting that a man had broken into a residence and had stabbed him, officials said.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries, and a male suspect was located and apprehended after officers conducted a search of the area, police said.

No other details have been released, including possible charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.