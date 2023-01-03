London, Ont. man accused of luring teenage girl through Snapchat, police allege

Send this page to someone via email

A 44-year-old London, Ont., man is facing multiple child pornography and luring-related counts in connection with an investigation that began early last month, police said Tuesday.

Police say members of the internet child exploitation unit arrested a man on Friday in connection with the investigation.

It’s alleged that the accused communicated through Snapchat with someone they believed to be a teenage girl, and sent sexually explicit messages and videos to the victim.

The accused, who used the username “FenixCallum” and who was aware the victim was under the age of 16, also asked the victim to send sexually explicit images in return, police allege.

Police have laid 14 charges against a London man in relation to the investigation, including three counts each of luring a person under 16 by means of telecommunication, and transmitting sexually explicit material to a person under 16.

The man also faces two counts each of unlawfully possessing child pornography; importing, selling or distributing child pornography; and printing, publishing or possessing to publish child pornography, police said.

As well, he is also charged with one count of luring a person under 18 by means of telecommunication, and transmitting sexually explicit material to a person under 18.

The accused is set to appear in court in London on Tuesday, police said.

Police say they believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information can call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).