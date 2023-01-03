Impaired driver crashes into tree with young child in vehicle, London, Ont. police say

A 37-year-old London, Ont., woman is facing a charge of impaired driving following a collision with a tree on Sunday morning while a young child was in the vehicle, police said Tuesday.
The collision happened around 7:45 a.m. in the area of Fairhaven Circle and Fairhaven Street, just southeast of Highbury Avenue and Trafalgar Street, police said.
Witnesses told police that a vehicle had struck a tree and that two people, a woman and a young child, had fled from the scene on foot, officials said, adding that the two were located nearby.
-
Lawyer who represented churches in battle over COVID mandates charged with intimidating judge
-
Stranded Sunwing passengers fly home to Quebec on New England Patriots’ jet
Read more: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Indian Road in Norfolk County, OPP say
No injuries were reported to the driver or to the child, police said, adding that the collision caused roughly $10,000 in damages.
A 37-year-old woman faces a charge of impaired operation of a conveyance and failure to comply with a demand made by a peace officer, police said.
The identity of the accused is not being released as it could identify the child, police said.
The accused is set to appear in court Feb. 15 in London.
Comments