Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Impaired driver crashes into tree with young child in vehicle, London, Ont. police say

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted January 3, 2023 1:06 pm
The front of London police headquarters. View image in full screen
The front of London police headquarters. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

A 37-year-old London, Ont., woman is facing a charge of impaired driving following a collision with a tree on Sunday morning while a young child was in the vehicle, police said Tuesday.

The collision happened around 7:45 a.m. in the area of Fairhaven Circle and Fairhaven Street, just southeast of Highbury Avenue and Trafalgar Street, police said.

Witnesses told police that a vehicle had struck a tree and that two people, a woman and a young child, had fled from the scene on foot, officials said, adding that the two were located nearby.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Indian Road in Norfolk County, OPP say

No injuries were reported to the driver or to the child, police said, adding that the collision caused roughly $10,000 in damages.

Story continues below advertisement

A 37-year-old woman faces a charge of impaired operation of a conveyance and failure to comply with a demand made by a peace officer, police said.

The identity of the accused is not being released as it could identify the child, police said.

The accused is set to appear in court Feb. 15 in London.

Impaired DrivingLondon PoliceLondon Police ServiceLondon crimeLondon Ontario crimeImpaired DriverLondon collisionLondon Ontario policeImpaired Operation of a Conveyancefairhaven circle
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers