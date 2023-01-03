Bracebridge OPP stop 4 impaired drivers over holidays

Send this page to someone via email

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged four drivers with impaired driving-related offences during the holiday storm and winter cleanup in Bracebridge, Ont.

On Dec. 24, 2022, just after 10:30 p.m., in the midst of heavy snowfall, an officer stopped to assist a motorist who had lodged his vehicle in a snowbank and was blocking traffic on Ecclestone Drive.

Police then arrested and charged the 31-year-old Bracebridge man with driving while impaired.

On Dec. 27, 2022, at 5:45 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle collision also on Ecclestone Drive after motorists reported seeing a pickup truck lose control and strike another.

Officers investigated the collision and arrested and charged a 36-year-old Washago man with impaired driving.

On Dec. 28, 2022, just before 6 p.m., police, along with Muskoka EMS, responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 11 South just north of Taylor Road.

Police say a vehicle left the roadway and flipped, coming to rest in the ditch.

Officers were able to free the driver, who was assessed at the scene by paramedics. Police subsequently arrested and charged a 34-year-old from Bracebridge with impaired driving.

In all cases where impaired driving charges are laid, the accused’s driver’s licence is suspended for 90 days, and their vehicle is impounded.

OPP say on Jan. 1, 2023, just before 12:15 a.m., they responded to concerns from members of the public about a motorist who was parked at an intersection, not moving, on Wharf Road.

Officers arrived quickly and subsequently arrested and charged a 52-year-old Bracebridge woman with impaired driving.

All four drivers are scheduled to appear in court later in January.