Crime

Winnipeg arson suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder in Christmas Day blaze

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 3, 2023 1:16 pm
Six people were sent to hospital, including three in critical condition, after fire broke out in the six-storey building on Qu’Appelle Avenue on Christmas Day. Two have died of their injuries. View image in full screen
Six people were sent to hospital, including three in critical condition, after fire broke out in the six-storey building on Qu’Appelle Avenue on Christmas Day. Two have died of their injuries. Global News

A 26-year-old Winnipeg man is facing murder and arson charges in connection with a Christmas Day apartment fire that killed two people and injured four others.

Police said a minor fire was started just after midnight on Dec. 25, 2022 at the Qu’Appelle Avenue apartment building. It was quickly extinguished, but a second, more significant fire was set four hours later.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Services (WFPS) crews had to search suites and evacuate residents during the blaze, which led to six people between the ages of 47 and 79 being taken to hospital.

Read more: Man, woman injured in Christmas morning fire have died, Winnipeg police say

Two of them, 63-year-old Roger Glen Doblej, and Suzanne Helen McCooeye, 70, later died of their injuries, police said.

Ethan Gage Shaydon Powderhorn was taken into custody and charged with two counts of second-degree murder, four counts of arson with disregard for human life, and a charge of arson causing property damage.

Police said the accused is also suspected in a fire in a Kennedy Street garbage bin two weeks earlier.

Click to play video: 'Man, woman injured in Christmas morning fire have died: Winnipeg police'
Man, woman injured in Christmas morning fire have died: Winnipeg police

 

