Armed suspects forced employees into vault, stole cash during Pickering robbery: police

A $15,000 reward is being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest of two suspects who allegedly forced employees into a vault and stole cash at a Pickering credit union last month, police say.
Durham Regional Police said that on Dec. 8 at 7 p.m., officers responded to a robbery at the Meridian Credit Union on Kingston Road.
Two male suspects who were both armed with handguns entered the facility, demanded cash and then forced employees into a vault, police said.
They then allegedly stole a quantity of cash before leaving.
Police said Tuesday that Meridian Credit Union is now offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the two suspects.
One of the suspects was described as six feet tall with a slim build and was wearing a balaclava, a black track suit, black shoes and a construction vest.
The second suspect was described as five-foot-eight and was wearing a ski mask, a dark sweater, faded black jeans, red and white Jordan shoes and a construction vest.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5355 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
