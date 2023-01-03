Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Armed suspects forced employees into vault, stole cash during Pickering robbery: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 3, 2023 11:42 am
Police released security images of the two suspects on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Police released security images of the two suspects on Tuesday. Handout / Durham Regional Police

A $15,000 reward is being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest of two suspects who allegedly forced employees into a vault and stole cash at a Pickering credit union last month, police say.

Durham Regional Police said that on Dec. 8 at 7 p.m., officers responded to a robbery at the Meridian Credit Union on Kingston Road.

Two male suspects who were both armed with handguns entered the facility, demanded cash and then forced employees into a vault, police said.

They then allegedly stole a quantity of cash before leaving.

Read more: Victim punched in face during attempted carjacking at Oshawa GO station: police

Police said Tuesday that Meridian Credit Union is now offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the two suspects.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

One of the suspects was described as six feet tall with a slim build and was wearing a balaclava, a black track suit, black shoes and a construction vest.

The second suspect was described as five-foot-eight and was wearing a ski mask, a dark sweater, faded black jeans, red and white Jordan shoes and a construction vest.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5355 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

The second suspect image released by Durham police Tuesday.
The second suspect image released by Durham police Tuesday. Handout / Durham Regional Police
CrimeArmed RobberyPickeringPickering Robberymeridian credit unionArmed robbery PickeringKingston Road PickeringPickering credit unionPickering credit union robbery
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers