Nova Scotia EHS searching for lost kit containing possible dangerous medication

Nova Scotia’s Emergency Health Services is searching for a lost operations kit containing potentially dangerous medication.

In a release, EHS said the kit went missing from a scene around 3 a.m. Monday in Lower Sackville.

“The kit contains medication that can be harmful if used by people who are not trained healthcare professionals,” the tweet said. It did not specify the type of medication.

(2/2) If someone finds this kit bag (pictured), they should call EHS immediately at 1-888-346-9999 or any local RCMP detachment or local police department to ensure the medication can be secured safely and returned.

If the drugs are ingested or injected, call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/K0GW7MV6oP — EHS (@EHS_NS) January 3, 2023

The kit is described as being the size of a large carry-on suitcase with shoulder straps. It is made of a green/teal canvas with black vinyl on the bottom, with two white stripes forming an “X” and an EHS patch on the front.

Anyone who finds the kit should call EHS at 1-888-346-9999. They can also contact their local RCMP detachment or police service.

911 should be called if the drugs are ingested or injected.

The missing kit has been reported to police, the release said.