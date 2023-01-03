Nova Scotia EHS searching for lost kit containing possible dangerous medication

Nova Scotia’s Emergency Health Services is searching for a lost operations kit containing potentially dangerous medication.
In a release, EHS said the kit went missing from a scene around 3 a.m. Monday in Lower Sackville.
“The kit contains medication that can be harmful if used by people who are not trained healthcare professionals,” the tweet said. It did not specify the type of medication.
The kit is described as being the size of a large carry-on suitcase with shoulder straps. It is made of a green/teal canvas with black vinyl on the bottom, with two white stripes forming an “X” and an EHS patch on the front.
-
Canadian pharmacists have new prescriptive powers amid doctor shortages
-
Lawyer who represented churches in battle over COVID mandates charged with intimidating judge
Anyone who finds the kit should call EHS at 1-888-346-9999. They can also contact their local RCMP detachment or police service.
911 should be called if the drugs are ingested or injected.
The missing kit has been reported to police, the release said.
Comments