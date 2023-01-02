Man dead after being found with gunshot wound injuries outside Hope Mission in central Edmonton

See more sharing options

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man outside a homeless shelter in central Edmonton.

At around 6:30 a.m. Monday, EMS responded to a man outside the Hope Mission shelter at 100 Street and 105A Avenue.

The unnamed man, who was 32, was taken to hospital but died of his injuries. Staff at the hospital noticed his injuries looked like gunshot wounds and got the police involved.

The death has been ruled as suspicious and the homicide section is now investigating.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Jan. 9.

Anyone who has more information about this death is being asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567. Anonymous information can also be submitted online to Crime Stoppers.