Crime

Man dead after being found with gunshot wound injuries outside Hope Mission in central Edmonton

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted January 2, 2023 4:57 pm
An Edmonton Police Services logo is shown at a news conference in Edmonton on Oct. 2, 2017. Police are investigating a man's death in front of a shelter in central Edmonton. View image in full screen
An Edmonton Police Services logo is shown at a news conference in Edmonton on Oct. 2, 2017. Police are investigating a man's death in front of a shelter in central Edmonton. Jason Franson, The Canadian Press

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man outside a homeless shelter in central Edmonton.

At around 6:30 a.m. Monday, EMS responded to a man outside the Hope Mission shelter at 100 Street and 105A Avenue.

Read more: New Year starts with 2 ‘suspicious’ deaths in Edmonton: Police

The unnamed man, who was 32, was taken to hospital but died of his injuries. Staff at the hospital noticed his injuries looked like gunshot wounds and got the police involved.

The death has been ruled as suspicious and the homicide section is now investigating.

Read more: Man dead after gunshot reports in southeast Edmonton

An autopsy has been scheduled for Jan. 9.

Anyone who has more information about this death is being asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567. Anonymous information can also be submitted online to Crime Stoppers.

