Crime

Woman given emergency surgery after New Year’s Eve stabbing: Winnipeg police

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 2, 2023 4:32 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

A woman was hospitalized in critical condition and given emergency surgery following a stabbing on New Year’s Eve, Winnipeg police say.

At 5:15 p.m., police went to a home in the 500 block of Maryland Street after a report of a stabbing.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a 27-year-old woman who was suffering from an upper-body stab wound.

She was given emergency medical care with the application of a chest seal and then taken to the hospital in critical condition, where she underwent emergency surgery, police say.

Officers found a female suspect and placed her under arrest. However, during the arrest she physically assaulted one of the officers, police say. The officer was unharmed, according to police.

Through the investigation, police learned the suspect had gone to the victim’s home and there was a verbal dispute.

The dispute escalated and led to the suspect stabbing the victim, police say.

Police say the two women are known to one another as acquaintances.

The 23-year-old suspect from Winnipeg has been charged and remains in custody.

