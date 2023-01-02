Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police bust thief in midst of Winnipeg business break-in on New Year’s Day

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 2, 2023 4:01 pm
A man has been arrested after police say he broke into a Winnipeg business on New Year's Day. View image in full screen
A man has been arrested after police say he broke into a Winnipeg business on New Year's Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

A man has been arrested after police say he broke into a Winnipeg business on New Year’s Day.

At 3:15 a.m. police went to a business in the 1600 block of Regent Avenue West, responding to a report of a commercial break and enter.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a man still within the premises. He was placed under arrest without incident. Police say a stolen vehicle was found nearby and seized.

Read more: Reflecting on a violent 2022 for Winnipeg, notable trends and concerning issues

Through the investigation, police learned the suspect had gone to the business in a vehicle reported stolen on Dec. 8 and broke in by shattering the front entrance glass door.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Police say the suspect used a power stool that was reported stolen on Dec. 30 to defeat a locked cigarette compartment.

Story continues below advertisement

A 31-year-old man from Winnipeg has been arrested and charged. He was released on an undertaking.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson talks crime and health care'
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson talks crime and health care
CrimeManitobaWinnipeg policewinnipegBreak And EnterMan Arrestednew year's crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers