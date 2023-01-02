Police bust thief in midst of Winnipeg business break-in on New Year’s Day

See more sharing options

A man has been arrested after police say he broke into a Winnipeg business on New Year’s Day.

At 3:15 a.m. police went to a business in the 1600 block of Regent Avenue West, responding to a report of a commercial break and enter.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a man still within the premises. He was placed under arrest without incident. Police say a stolen vehicle was found nearby and seized.

Through the investigation, police learned the suspect had gone to the business in a vehicle reported stolen on Dec. 8 and broke in by shattering the front entrance glass door.

Police say the suspect used a power stool that was reported stolen on Dec. 30 to defeat a locked cigarette compartment.

A 31-year-old man from Winnipeg has been arrested and charged. He was released on an undertaking.