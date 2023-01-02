Winnipeg man pulls gun, tells New Year’s Eve partiers to leave his home: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man has been charged after police say he pulled out a gun to persuade a pair of partiers to leave a New Year’s Eve celebration at his home.

Police, along with the K9 unit, were called to a report of a man armed with a gun at a home in the first 100 block of Copperwood Court around 3:15 a.m. Saturday.

A man was arrested outside the home without incident, and police say officers seized eight guns from within the home.

Police say the suspect was arguing with a 19-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man who were at this house for a New Year’s Eve celebration before pulling out a handgun.

They allege the man racked the slide on the gun in front of the man and woman and directed them to leave his home.

The pair did just that and called police.

A 48-year-old man is charged with careless use of a firearm and three counts of storing a firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations.

The accused has since been released on a promise to appear in court.