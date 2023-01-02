Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man pulls gun, tells New Year’s Eve partiers to leave his home: police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 2, 2023 4:29 pm
A Winnipeg man has been charged after police say he pulled out a handgun and directed a man and woman to leave his New Year's Eve party. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg man has been charged after police say he pulled out a handgun and directed a man and woman to leave his New Year's Eve party. Shane Gibson/Global News

A Winnipeg man has been charged after police say he pulled out a gun to persuade a pair of partiers to leave a New Year’s Eve celebration at his home.

Police, along with the K9 unit, were called to a report of a man armed with a gun at a home in the first 100 block of Copperwood Court around 3:15 a.m. Saturday.

Read more: Man arrested after gun pointed at other man in Winnipeg mall, police say

A man was arrested outside the home without incident, and police say officers seized eight guns from within the home.

Police say the suspect was arguing with a 19-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man who were at this house for a New Year’s Eve celebration before pulling out a handgun.

They allege the man racked the slide on the gun in front of the man and woman and directed them to leave his home.

The pair did just that and called police.

Read more: Investigation leads to seizure of $10K, loaded glock handgun: Winnipeg police

A 48-year-old man is charged with careless use of a firearm and three counts of storing a firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations.

The accused has since been released on a promise to appear in court.

