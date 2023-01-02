Menu

Crime

Charges laid in homicide, assault on Manitoba First Nation

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 2, 2023 2:33 pm
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News / File

Two men have been charged after a man was killed and a woman was assaulted on Keeseekoowenin Ojibway First Nation, police say.

Wasagaming RCMP responded to a report of an unresponsive man at a home in the community, roughly 237 km northwest of Winnipeg, just after midnight Friday.

Read more: Reflecting on a violent 2022 for Winnipeg, notable trends and concerning issues

They say a 54-year-old man from the First Nation was found dead.

An investigation by the RCMP’s major crime services found a 24-year-old woman was also left with non-life-threatening injuries in an alleged assault linked to the case.

Victim in Millennium Library homicide remembered

Police haven’t said how the man was killed or how the woman was assaulted.

A 29-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, both from Keeseekoowenin Ojibway First Nation have each been charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Read more: Murder charge laid in man’s shooting death at Winnipeg apartment

Both of the accused remain in police custody. RCMP say their investigation is ongoing.

 

 

