Charges laid in homicide, assault on Manitoba First Nation

Two men have been charged after a man was killed and a woman was assaulted on Keeseekoowenin Ojibway First Nation, police say.
Wasagaming RCMP responded to a report of an unresponsive man at a home in the community, roughly 237 km northwest of Winnipeg, just after midnight Friday.
They say a 54-year-old man from the First Nation was found dead.
An investigation by the RCMP’s major crime services found a 24-year-old woman was also left with non-life-threatening injuries in an alleged assault linked to the case.
Police haven’t said how the man was killed or how the woman was assaulted.
A 29-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, both from Keeseekoowenin Ojibway First Nation have each been charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault.
Both of the accused remain in police custody. RCMP say their investigation is ongoing.
