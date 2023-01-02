Menu

Canada

Two Montreal teens assaulted after meeting to conduct transaction arranged online

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 2, 2023 11:57 am
Montreal police are encouraging people to make transactions arranged online at special zones outside police stations which are filmed by security cameras. View image in full screen
Montreal police are encouraging people to make transactions arranged online at special zones outside police stations which are filmed by security cameras. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

Montreal police say they are investigating after a 16-year-old and a 19-year-old were assaulted after a meeting arranged on social media to conduct a transaction in the city’s suburban LaSalle borough.

Police say the teens were with three friends, all under 20, when they went to the meeting shortly before midnight.

Police say a dispute may have occurred during the meeting and the five teenagers fled in a car, which was chased by another vehicle.

Police say after the driver of the fleeing vehicle lost control and hit a tree, the occupants of the other vehicle then assaulted two of the five teens before fleeing.

The victims were taken to hospital but their lives are not in danger.

Montreal police are encouraging people to make transactions arranged online at special zones outside police stations which are filmed by security cameras.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

