RCMP warn public about online transactions after victim falls for puppy scam

Manitoba RCMP are reminding the public to be cautious about online transactions after a scam involving a dog.

In October, the victim says they saw a social media post about a puppy in Altona needing rehoming.

The buyer and seller agreed on a price and an e-transfer deposit was made.

On the day the victim went to get the dog, they received a text stating the seller’s spouse wanted full payment prior to the exchange. The victim e-transferred the full amount and never heard back.

An investigation found the seller’s profile was recently created and they may have defrauded two other people in Winnipeg in the same manner.