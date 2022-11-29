Menu

Crime

RCMP warn public about online transactions after victim falls for puppy scam

By Teagan Rasche Global News
Posted November 29, 2022 10:30 pm
RCMP warn public about online transactions after victim falls for puppy scam - image View image in full screen

Manitoba RCMP are reminding the public to be cautious about online transactions after a scam involving a dog.

In October, the victim says they saw a social media post about a puppy in Altona needing rehoming.

The buyer and seller agreed on a price and an e-transfer deposit was made.

READ MORE: Online scams rise 87% since 2015

On the day the victim went to get the dog, they received a text stating the seller’s spouse wanted full payment prior to the exchange. The victim e-transferred the full amount and never heard back.

An investigation found the seller’s profile was recently created and they may have defrauded two other people in Winnipeg in the same manner.

